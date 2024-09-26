At the age of nine, Dominique Roques (Paris, 71 years old) attended tree-cutting exhibitions with his father. He later became a lumberjack, clearing larch trees and selling chainsaws. He was intoxicated by the aromas of freshly cut wood, bark, resin, so he changed professions and is now a popular nose, because he has written a lot about his work: searching for raw materials that enrich perfumery. In the more than 30 years that he has been sniffing the world, Roques has developed a very nasal gaze, little tied, of course, to conventions, and that is why in The scent of the forests He says things like this: “I learned that one can like cutting down trees and at the same time want to protect and save forests, be a measured woodcutter and a determined planter. I have also discovered, over the years, that perfume is a common thread in the history of forests.”

Among modern authors of books on the plant kingdom, it is not common to find proud loggers. Most tend to highlight the associative capacity of roots, the value of moss, even the intelligence of plants, the power of the minuscule, and that is why it is (paradoxically) striking that Roques focuses on legendary forests of the planet, on the most famous trees, which he uses as symbols to explain global stories.

Thus, Roques travels to Mount Lebanon, victim of the first great deforestation narrated in history, at the hands of Gilgamesh, and from its slopes he updates the status of “the father of all forests” before reeling off some great historical milestones linked to trees: the Emperor Hadrian delimited the first logging reserve after observing the excesses committed by the lumberjacks; Philip VI of France was the first to denounce the exploitation of a forest, decreeing the Brunoy Ordinance in 1346, a kind of forestry code that gave rise to forestry; the appearance of the axe and, above all, the chainsaw – after World War II and after more than 4,000 years of axes – triggered the systematic razing of millions of trunks destined especially for charcoal.

The acceleration of felling is expressed in moving figures, because Roques combines history and statistics with his own biography and with trips that he makes to a cedar reserve – along with incense, a plant that inaugurated perfumery – as well as to a camp of former gypsy charcoal burners or to Borneo, where the fever for oil palm has turned the biodiverse forest into monoculture.

There are more suggestive journeys than others, sometimes the narration is a little unbalanced, but the symbols are so great that their charm maintains the interest, where the narrator does not reach, the myth reaches. And how can one escape the resilience of the trees of Angkor, Hiroshima or Chernobyl; two years after Julia Butterfly Hill spent his time living on a platform built 200 feet above the ground to protect a redwood tree.

The pages featuring redwoods are among the most seductive. Family feelings play a role: Roques’ father spent a good deal of time felling them in California, and returned to France as a pioneering promoter of chainsaws. Moreover, redwoods are the tallest trees in the world, and their cathedral-like forests underline the sacred character of the natural spaces that the United States was the first country to protect, starting with Yellowstone Park.

Roques tackles several major tree issues with ease and confidence, and he gives his opinion on the industrial plantations of pines and eucalyptus that cover thousands of hectares in Brazil, Uruguay or Indonesia, as well as looking for a perfumery essence in the Paraguayan Chaco, or we see him cutting down an eighty-year-old tree. Between anecdote and majesty, The scent of the forests He always hints, sometimes placing us at stimulating moral crossroads. As for the future of forests? Roques prefers to trust. You will have to read it to find out why.