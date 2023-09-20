Sainz, a lucid visionary madness

In any area of ​​sport, the gesture that remains most impressed in the minds of the fans is the unexpected one. And so also in motorsport, just think of Mika Hakkinen’s overtaking of Michael Schumacher at Spa 2000 (with the lapped Ricardo Zonta caught in the middle), or Valentino Rossi putting his two wheels in front of Casey Stoner at the Laguna Seca 2008 Corkscrew finishing off-piste downhill. How can we not mention Gilles Villeneuve, who remained in the hearts of Ferrari fans well beyond the only five victories achieved in his short career, which was constantly lived sideways.

And so Carlos Sainzin this increasingly technological and less human Formula 1, he managed to bring out the pilot, choosing to defend himself from the aggressive comeback of the Mercedes with an apparently crazy choice: by having Lando Norris, his immediate pursuer, come closer to give him the slipstream provided by the DRS which started for the gap under second. This precise strategic choice was the winning key to his success: the Ferrari driver took advantage of the DRS train behind him to hinder the overtaking of the Mercedes, who were also much faster than the leading pair.

The comparison with Gilles

There are those who have compared him to Niki Lauda, ​​due to his ability to watch the race, but also those who have seen in this queue of cars what happened to Jarama 1981 under the masterful direction of Gilles Villeneuve. The latest success of the unforgettable Ferrari driver was one of the unforgettable ones, with the Canadian managing to keep Jacques Laffitte, John Watson, Carlos Reutemann and Elio De Angelis behind him (with a gap between first and fifth of just 1 ″2) stretching on the straight and resisting strenuously in the mixed sector.

It was a former driver who Villeneuve knew well who remembered this grand prix, namely René Arnouxasked by Rai Radio 1 in the program Radio Anch’io Sport: “I saw something from the past, Sainz’s success reminded me of Gilles’ victory in 1981 in Jarama, Spain. I remember that race well, I immediately left the lead, went to the bottom of the track and had a good look at three quarters of the race. Gilles was elastic on the straight and the others, the various Joneses and Lafittes, remained behind for the entire race. Yesterday Sainz started very well, he didn’t give up and had a very good race. I’m happy because we saw a very competitive Ferrari, with a beautiful set-up. It’s not easy to have such a tight race from start to finish, with monsters behind like Norris, Hamilton and Russell. Keeping everyone behind was a wonderful success, both for Sainz’s first victory and for Ferrari, which returned to a very high level.” Closing on the Ferrari recovery seen between Monza and Singapore: “Nobody made a mistake. Excellent strategy, everything perfect: I hope that Ferrari is now on the right path and that we will see more victories this year. Leclerc? He shouldn’t think too much about his teammate: if he starts asking questions, he becomes weaker“concluded Arnoux.