2022 marked the end of the almost thirty-year stay within the Ferrari team of Matthias Binottoas well as the – rather abrupt – conclusion of his experience as team principal of the red, which began in 2019. The 53-year-old engineer and manager resigned at the end of the year, after a season that began amid victories and dreams of world titles and ended instead with Mercedes breathing down his neck for the role of second force behind him of Red Bull. The four-year period under Binotto has been ups and downs from the point of view of results: the second place obtained in this year’s Drivers’ and Constructors’ championships is in fact counterbalanced by the disastrous 2020 season, closed by Ferrari as sixth among the teams after the controversy linked to the secret agreement entered into with the FIA ​​regarding power units.

The figure of Binotto and his management of the most successful team in F1 has a long history shared Ferrari support and his resignation had the same effect. There are those who considered it a shame to lose an engineering figure of his level and those who instead ‘rejoiced’, judging a radical change necessary. Certainly not sorry about Binotto’s farewell, the former Ferrari standard-bearer showed himself René Arnoux. The 74-year-old Frenchman, who drove for Cavallino from 1983 to 1985, spoke to the Gazzetta dello Sportexpressing heavy criticism on behalf of the resigning team principal.

“The mistakes he made are unforgivable – Arnoux ruled – I’ve never been on Binotto’s side. One who says ‘it will be better next year’, he doesn’t deserve that place. I would have put him out already several years ago. Behavior like his is intolerable when you’re at the helm of the best team in the world. You may or may not like Jean Todt, but he would never have said: ‘It will be better next year’. He won, and when he won he thought about the following year. But there are few Todt and Ron Dennis”.

AND Vasseur? “I know him little – concluded the former transalpine pilot – we have seen the results he achieved with a mid-range team like Alfa. But managing Alfa and managing Ferrari are very different things. He has the necessary expertise, and I hope he can pull the team together in terms of technology and strategy. Without which you can’t win the World Cup”.