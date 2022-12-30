Next January 7th Lewis Hamilton he will be 38 years old. In the recent history of Formula 1 only Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell have been able to become world champions at that age. For this reason, the Englishman’s hunt for the eighth world title, which would allow him to definitively detach Michael Schumacher as the most successful driver in the history of F1, takes on a further fascination. However, the last season was the worst of The Hammer’s career. Thanks to a Mercedes that didn’t prove to be particularly competitive for most of the year, the British veteran finished the championship without any victory for the first time in his career.

On the other hand, Hamilton continues to be very active on several fronts outside the world of circuits. From fashion to the commitment against discriminationIndeed, the seven-time world champion has now become bigger than his own sport. Many now distinguish between the Hamilton driver and his ‘character’, meaning with this second term everything that goes beyond the traditional sphere of F1. On the other hand, it was #44 himself, on several occasions, who claimed theuse of the Circus as a platform to address important issues that are certainly not limited to the world of sport alone. Many of Stevenage’s pilot initiatives are commendable, but not everyone appreciates this mix.

René Arnouxa former Renault and Ferrari driver, teased Hamilton precisely about this aspect during a long interview given to Gazzetta dello Sport. “Hamilton as a character I don’t really like – said the 74-year-old Frenchman – I didn’t like that he asked Mercedes to make the car black. For me it was a disappointment. In Toto Wolff’s place I would have done it in half, half white and half black. It would have been a much more effective and positive message. Smarter. I’m tired of people fueling the black-white problem. Also because in the finish races, when the flag drops, white, black, green or yellow, I don’t give a damn. The important thing is that people are educated“.

Words intended to cause discussion, exactly like those expressed regarding the look often sported by Hamilton at the entrance to circuits around the world: “I don’t like the way she dresses. Sometimes it seems completely out to me. It’s his way, of course, everyone does as they think. It doesn’t need to be noticed – concluded Arnoux – nor to prove anything. Also because I don’t understand what he wants to demonstrate by dressing like that. But as a driver, nothing to say”.