It has “got a bit out of hand,” says visual artist Elisa Pesapane. The Literature Museum asked her to paint a portrait of Arnon Grunberg, in honor of the writer’s fiftieth birthday, on February 22, 2021. That portrait became a large triptych, a painting that you can open like a book. A triptych in black and white, about his life and work, with people who play a role in his life and who also appear as characters in his work.

Pesapane and Grunberg looked at photos from his childhood. She sketched people from his life and wrote about their encounters. This led to that triptych and moreover to a book by Pesapane, with an afterword by Grunberg. The title was coined by the portrayed: Love after Auschwitz. Traveling with the Devourers and the Devourers of Arnon Grunberg.

On the ‘cover’ of the painting, ie the folded triptych, Pesapane painted a delighted holiday photo of Grunberg as a boy with his mother (a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp) – in the tradition of religious triptychs: Madonna and Child.

Underneath is the elongated panel that remains visible when the triptych is unfolded: that is the ‘puppet theater of war’, with Hitler and also a Taliban fighter, as puppet. “It’s in the basement of the house,” says Pesapane, who was inspired for the painting by the dollhouse of merchant’s wife Sara Rothé from the Frans Hals Museum.

Part of the right panel of the triptych



The house in Amsterdam South where Grunberg grew up is the setting for the unfolded triptych. On the left panel is a boy’s room, where important people, now characters of Pesapane, are having a party of sorts. In the foreground writer Niña Weijers, pregnant with Grunberg’s son (born May 18, 2021). sitting on bed playing chess translator Karol Lesman, with whom Grunberg has been working for a long time.

The central panel is in front of the living room, with the young and adult Grunberg at the table, between his father and his godson. In the foreground, in front of the horse from the novel Skin and hair his young mother is sitting in a bathing suit. The dancer Ester Natzijl, admired by Grunberg, is on the right, with a doll that personifies her fears and desires; it is a dynamic element in the painting and draws you into the image, as it were.

On the right panel we see Grunberg in front of his mother’s house, surrounded by animals. “I noticed that there are many animals in Grunberg’s work,” says Pesapane, “and I thought it would be fun to paint them.”

A toy train also runs around the triptych: wagons behind a Kriegslomotive, a reference to the holocaust transports. It is the task of the writer and the visual artist to make the heavy lighter, Grunberg writes in his afterword of Love after Auschwitz. And as far as he’s concerned, Pesapane succeeded with this triptych.

Exhibition Grunberg Triptych: ‘Love after Auschwitz’, Literature Museum The Hague, until 10 April.

Book: Elisa Pesapane: Love after Auschwitz. Traveling with the Devourers and Devourers of Arnon Grunberg. With afterword by Arnon Grunberg, Sweet Acid Publishers, € 27.50.