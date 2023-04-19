Dhe writer Arnold Stadler first came into contact with Mark Tobey in 1976, when the American painter had just died. This happened through friends in Freiburg im Breisgau after Stadler had decided not to become a Catholic priest but to study German there. “All love begins with a look. It was the same for me. One day I saw him, it: ‘Glowing Fall’, Mark’s picture that I fell in love with instantaneously and instantly. . . . I didn’t even know that Mark, from whom I would only learn more afterwards – I am one of those lovers who want to know everything, even the most remote banality – had given me the authority. What is love? Afterwards you will know. And: ‘Before I thought about it, I knew it.’”

Glowing Fall is a late color lithograph by Mark Tobey. Fifty pages later, Stadler will come back to the sheet, now he will say: “yes, for over forty years I have also been writing a book about Tobey, an experiment”; the initial spark was just this picture. The book is available now, it’s called “My life with Mark. Traveling in the world of the painter Mark Tobey”. And it really is a love story, there’s no other way to call it that.

Pioneer of Abstract Expressionism in America

Stadler is on first-name terms with the artist, who was born in Centerville, Wisconsin, in 1890. Having traveled extensively all over the world anyway, he visits the scenes of Tobey’s life, from Seattle to New York to Basel, where Tobey lived from 1960, most recently with his friend Mark Ritter, with whom he also shared the grave on the Friedhof am Hörnli in the Basel suburb of Riehen. But Stadler not only follows the trail of his “Mark” geographically, he also follows its inner journeys. In doing so, he constantly intertwines Tobey’s and his own vita, resulting in a double portrait: the author side by side with his beloved, into whom he projects all the qualities that are dear to him. This intimate elective affinity begins with both origins: Stadler, born in 1954, spent his childhood and youth in the small town of Rast near Messkirch, in a rural area. Tobey initially grew up in the small town of Trempealeau on the Mississippi, albeit very different, yet connected to nature. Stadler keeps coming back to the big river, as shaping Tobey’s life and work, that’s how he imagines it.



Arnold Stadler: “My life with Mark”. Traveling in the world of the painter Mark Tobey.

Image: Hanser Verlag



It is the form of Catholicism that Stadler has found in the course of his life, which creates another facet of closeness to the artist. Tobey belonged to the Bahai, a religious community founded in Iran in the mid-nineteenth century. Stadler: “He actually already had it in him. From the all-connecting, flowing waters of the Mississippi, which was the first great line of communication of his life. Baha’i saw (and sees) all of humanity as one organism, far removed from any narrowing into nations and creeds, the world is not dualistically divided into believers and unbelievers (Baha’i knows no unbelievers).”