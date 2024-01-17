Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger will star in the third season of the series “White Lotus”

The son of the American actor, former governor of the US state of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick will star in the third season of the series “White Lotus”. This is reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Also joining the cast of the show are Walton Goggins, Sarah Katherine Hook and Aimee Lou Wood. The filming of the series will take place in Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok and their surroundings. It is noted that HBO is working with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to film and promote the season.

Earlier it became known that Serbian and Russian theater and film actor, star of the film “Slave” Milos Bikovich will also star in the third season of “White Lotus”.

White Lotus is an American comedy-drama television series directed by Mike White. The first season was released in 2021, the second season premiered on October 30, 2022. The show received 10 Emmy awards and a Golden Globe nomination.