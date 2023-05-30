Arnold Schwarzenegger advised ‘The Expendables’ fans not to expect him in the new film

75-year-old American actor, former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger advised fans of the film franchise “The Expendables” not to wait for him in the fourth part of the picture. He spoke about this Parade.

“I’m not involved in this,” Schwarzenegger said, saying that before that, fellow actor Sylvester Stallone persuaded him to shoot in the trilogy. “In the first part, I shot as a favor to Sly – one afternoon, on Saturday, we shot the scene in a couple of hours. And then Sly says, “Are you going to do the second movie too?” We filmed the necessary scenes over the weekend. Then my role was expanded by a third part, but now it’s over, ”he said.

At the same time, Schwarzenegger noted that in the future he and Stallone plan to reappear together on the big screen. “One day we are going to do something together,” the actor concluded.

The first movie, The Expendables, was released in 2010. The picture immediately gained popularity, as it starred leading Hollywood action actors – Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Mickey Rourke and Dolph Lundgren. The plot of the franchise is built around an elite group of mercenaries performing various tasks and special operations.