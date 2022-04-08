According to The Movies That Made Us, the production company Orion Pictures, that made “Terminator”, was based on said production to consider Arnold Schwarzenegger as the protagonist of “RoboCop”. The search for the actor of the film was long and detailed: Michael Ironside was chosen, but he rejected it. Meanwhile, Rutger Hauwer and Tom Berenger were also considered.

Why was Schwarzenegger not “RoboCop”?

Schwarzenegger was interested in the role and met with Orion co-founder Mike Medavoy to discuss the film. The problem he wasn’t chosen for was that when he met with designer Rob Bottin and started creating the suit, the proportions were too big and they were going to make him look like “the Michelin man.”

Schwarzenegger’s version of RoboCop was too over the top and bulky. It was clear that he was not the ideal actor: they needed someone with less muscle mass and more facial expression, since that was the only thing the audience was going to see of the character. They eventually realized that Peter Weller was the one, though he later struggled with the suit due to lack of mobility.

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Robocop thanks to deepfake. Photos: composition / The Republic

How was “RoboCop” born?

The script for “RoboCop”, written by Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner, had been rejected by a dozen directors. Even, Paul Verhoeven he didn’t want to read it when it was sent to him, believing it to be a meaningless action movie.

However, his wife took the discarded script from his desk and was struck by the satire in its dialogue, as well as the violent and justified components of its plot. She quickly convinced the Dutch filmmaker to direct the feature film.