Arnold Schwarzenegger He is one of the most popular faces in the world of Hollywood. Throughout his career, the American actor has starred in film classics such as ‘Terminator’‘Predator’ or ‘Stay Hungry’, for which he won a Golden Globe.

But beyond his film career, Schwarzenegger has stood out for being one of the most representative figures in bodybuilding. The American won, in fact, the prestigious title of Mr Olympia on seven occasions between 1970 and 1980, becoming a fitness legend.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Mr Olympia





Schwarzenegger, who was also governor of California between 2003 and 2011, has always worn a impressive physiquethe result of perseverance and strict discipline.

However, his physically demanding film roles and years of hard training as a professional bodybuilder have caused him different feelings. injuries to the body. In fact, the American actor has had to undergo various interventions, has a pacemaker and has a hip replacement.









Arnold Schwarzenegger’s training

To his 77 years old, Schwarzenegger remains committed to taking care of his health. And the ex-bodybuilder has an enviable physique as a result of a strict routine that has had to go adapting over the years with a double objective: to keep his body muscular and slow aging.

Schwarzenegger continues to exercise daily in a way adapted to his physique and age. According to ‘Men’s Health’, the Hollywood star has adapted a training regimen who is kinder to his new body.

The actor’s commitment to your well-being is undeniable. And that’s how he wants to transmit it on his social networks, where he shows the workouts he does to other people and shares different tips.

One of them is to train for tomorrow to avoid not being able to do so later if any contract arises. «Get up and don’t think about it too much. Just start,” he says. Furthermore, it is recommended to do more recreational sports activitiessuch as cycling, swimming or walking.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s diet

To take care of his physique, Schwarzenegger is aware that he must combine exercise with a healthy eating. In fact, the ex-bodybuilder follows a strict diet, in which he consumes about 250 grams of protein a day, 80% of them vegan.

«My advice to all those who follow me is clear, if they want to live longerwho increasingly opt for a vegan diet,” defends the actor, who said in the ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’ podcast that “in recent years I have cut out the vast majority of meat in my diet, changing it for plant-based proteins like lentils, salads and veggie burgers.