If filming a Christmas movie (one of those that we all know) can be an act of courage, for Arnold Schwarzenegger It is a leap into the void. The blows that the Austrian hunk took in 1996 with A father in trouble, his most festive work to date, whose poor results put his career on hold.

However, Arnie is willing to risk everything for everything: in The Man with the Bag, the project with the seal amazon who stars alongside Alan Ritchson (Reacher), The actor not only returns to the fir trees and tinsel, but he does so by playing the man himself. Santa Claus. The first result, via Entertainment Weekly: a photo that is not forgotten.

The case of stolen gifts

“Santa Claus is back in town!” begins the message posted by Schwarzenegger on Instagram. “It’s fantastic to shoot The Man with the Bag with Alan Ritchson. Our director Adam Shankman [Step Up, Solo asesinatos en el edificio] “He’s one of the most fun I’ve ever worked with, New York is a wonderful host, working with Amazon is a pleasure and I can’t wait to share this holiday cheer with all of you.”

Euphoria aside, the text gives some clues about the content of the film. In it, Arnie will play a ‘Santa’ who has his magic bag stolen, the one in which he carries his gifts. So he will turn to the thief Vance (Ritchson) to lead a gang willing to recover the relic.

For now, The Man with the Bag It does not have a release date, but, judging by this image, it will add Schwarzenegger to that list of hard-hitting ‘Santas’ that this year has given us to the J. K. Simmons of Red One. Are we facing a new Hollywood trend?

