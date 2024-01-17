“Terminator” found himself in trouble with customs at Munich airport today. Arnold Schwarzenegger has been detained at the Bavarian airport since early afternoon. “He IS with us, it's true,” a spokesperson for Munich's main customs office confirmed to the German Press Agency, after Bild first reported the news.

The reason for the detention is attributable to a luxury Audemars Piguet watch that the 76-year-old actor did not declare to customs. A spokesperson for the Munich customs office told the Süddeutsche Zeitung: «We are investigating Arnold Schwarzenegger for tax evasion. He should have declared the watch because it is an import, if the goods remain in the EU, they must be declared to customs. This applies to everyone, it doesn't matter if their name is Schwarzenegger or Müller, Meier, Huber.” According to what has been made known so far, the precious item was discovered during a normal check in the suitcases of the actor who arrived on a flight from Los Angeles at 1.45pm.

From that moment on, the Hollywood film star had to stay with two customs agents, as a photo obtained by Bild shows. Schwarzenegger said that the watch, a special edition made especially for him worth around 20,000 euros, is destined to be sold at auction tomorrow evening in Kitzbühel at a dinner with many VIPs organized to support the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative which every year in May it organizes the “Austrian World Summit” in Vienna and supports climate projects globally.

During the evening in the famous mountain resort, a private concert by the Berlin band The BossHoss, which describes its genre as “Country Trash Punk Rock”, a training session with Arnold Schwarzenegger himself, but also works of art will also end up under the hammer. , designer exhibitions and experiences from the world of sport and cinema. At the moment it is not yet known whether the American actor of Austrian origin was able to continue his journey.