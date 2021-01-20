Arnold Schwarzenegger joins the list of celebrities who received the vaccine against COVID-19. The 73-year-old actor belongs to the vulnerable population due to his age and he suffers from heart problems.

Through Twitter, the protagonist of Terminator posted a video showing him being inside a car at Dodger Stadium.

Like a common American citizen, he lined up at the mass testing center for vaccination. The Hollywood star was happy to wait his turn, according to the social network.

“Today was a good day. I’ve never been happier to wait in line. If you are eligible, join me and sign up to receive your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! ”Reads Arnold Schwarzenegge’s message, which includes a popular line from his most acclaimed film.

The actor has encouraged his followers since the beginning of the pandemic to comply with the quarantine and wear a mask on the streets of the United States. Even a few months ago, he donated medical equipment to combat the coronavirus.

“It is important that you stay home now… No one is allowed to go out, especially in my case, I am a 72-year-old man. Those over 65 are not allowed to go out in California, so stay home, ”Schwarzenegger said in March 2020.

Among the most prominent celebrities who have received the vaccine are: singer José Luis’The Puma‘Rodríguez, the musician Emilio Estefan, the actor Ian McKellen and the comedian Steve Martin.

