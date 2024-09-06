Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars, has a very special reason to remember his role in the controversial film ‘Batman and Robin’. Although the film, released in 1997, was not well received by critics, the American actor has managed to maintain an unusual agreement with Warner Bros for almost three decades, which links him to an iconic object from the film.

Schwarzenegger, who played the villainous Mr. Freeze in this film, has considerable appreciation for his role in the project. Despite the poor ratings the film received, the American actor managed to walk away from the set with an impressive salary.

Why does Arnold Schwarzenegger pay $1 a year to Warner Bros?

The reason behind this symbolic annual payment of 1 dollar that Arnold Schwarzenegger makes to Warner Bros is a unique agreement that allows you to keep Mr. Freeze’s suitthe villain he played in ‘Batman and Robin’. From the moment Schwarzenegger put on the character’s costume, he knew he wanted to keep a copy as a souvenir.

The process wasn’t easy, however, as studios are often very strict about preserving costumes and movie props for future sequels or exhibition. Schwarzenegger, determined to keep the suit, took his request directly to Warner Bros. executives.

The negotiation resulted in a settlement in which the studio agreed to “rent” the suit to him for a symbolic sum of $1 per year. The famous actor has thus continued to make this annual payment for nearly three decades, ensuring that this iconic piece remains in his safekeeping.

What is Schwarzenegger’s deal to wear the Mr. Freeze suit?

The Mr. Freeze suit, which Schwarzenegger uses as a decorative item in his office, is more than just a piece of costume. With built-in lights designed to last up to 9,000 hours, this item represents a tangible link to a significant part of his film career.

The deal, which allows Schwarzenegger to keep the suit for a token payment of $1 a year, is a testament to the sentimental value the actor places on his role in “Batman & Robin.” Though the suit was originally designed for the film, it is now one of the most prominent pieces in the actor’s office.

What was the rating of ‘Batman and Robin’?

‘Batman and Robin’ is known for being one of the most critically panned films in the franchise. Released in 1997, the film received a dismal rating of just 12 on Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, on Metacritic, the film earned a score of 29.

‘Batman and Robin’ was poorly received by critics. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes

How many movies did Arnold Schwarzenegger act in?

Arnold Schwarzenegger has appeared in more than 30 films throughout his career. His filmography includes iconic titles such as ‘The Terminator’, ‘Total Recall’, ‘Predator’ and ‘Commando’, which catapulted him to stardom in the 80s and 90s.

Although ‘Batman and Robin’ is not considered one of his best films, Schwarzenegger remains one of the most influential figures in the film industry. His ability to choose roles that leave a mark and his skill at negotiating unique deals continue to solidify his status as a Hollywood legend.