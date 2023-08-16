When ad Arnold Schwarzenegger have asked about the retirement of Bruce Willisthe actor gave a answer that moved everyone how many. We know that Bruce Willis had to say goodbye to acting because his health conditions do not allow him to continue with his film career. Many colleagues have expressed their opinion on the choice of him, but that of Arnold is unique.

Last year, Bruce Willis retired from acting due to a diagnosis of frontotemporal aphasia and dementia. The star thus left the film industry forever. Many words have been spent on his retirement.

After all, Bruce Willis is one of the most loved actors of all time. We have seen him in Pulp Fiction, in Sin City, in Red, in Armageddon, in The Sixth Sense, in the role of John McClane in Die Hard and all sequels to a famous and long-running action film.

I think it’s great. He was, always for years and years, he’s a huge, huge star. And I think he will always be remembered as a big, big star. I understand that in his circumstances, health-wise, he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they recharge.

These are the words of Arnold Schwarzeneggerwho wanted to remember the great colleague, on the occasion of an interview that another iconic action movie star gave to CinemaBlend.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis, two famous and iconic stars and stripes action movie actors

Arnold wasn’t the only colleague to remember Bruce Willis with moving words. Even Sylvester Stallone, who defined himself together with Schwarzenegger as one of the last tyrannosaurs, had expressed comments of closeness. The three American actors all appeared together in the film The Expendables, but they were also the most famous investor partners in the Planet Hollywood restaurant chain.