arnold schwarzenegger He has awakened a great wave of fans through his social networks and anticipated what could be his next role on the big screen. He is one of the best known actors worldwide thanks to his work in the famous Terminator saga and other film classics such as Predator, Conan, Commando, among others. What film project are you involved in now?

In one of his most recent Twitter posts, the renowned actor posted what appears to be fan art of himself in the guise of Zeus.

“Coming soon, February 2022″ , placed the star in his tweet, anticipating that he would star in a movie about the king of the gods of Olympus.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s tweet as Zeus. Photo: Twitter

However, although it seemed like an advertisement for his next film, and as the ComicBook medium points out, it has not been confirmed that this is an official poster (it does not bear the seal of any producer or distributor).

What project is Arnold Schwarzenegger in?

Despite the possible joke of the actor, it has already been confirmed that Arnold Schwarzenegger will return for the sequel to the classic 1988 comedy: Twins (Twins).

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in Twins. Photo: Universal Pictures

More than 30 years later, Schwarzenegger will again share the screen with the hilarious Danny DeVito, as his brother, and will return to the original direction of the first film with Ivan Reitman.

Also, comedian Tracy Morgan (known for his work on 30 Rock) will be the third brother in the film.