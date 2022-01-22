Fear for Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in bad car accident in Los Angeles. This was confirmed by the spokesman for the 74-year-old actor and former governor of California, adding that he was driving his SUV but was not injured. The news was reported by the BBC. Photos from the accident, which took place yesterday afternoon, show the SUV on top of three other vehicles at an intersection near his home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood.

“In the accident, which involved four cars, a woman who was driving a red Toyota Prius was injured,” LAPD said, adding that the lady has head injuries but is not in danger. of life. The police also excluded the use of alcohol or drugs among the causes of the accident.

Schwarzenegger said he was worried about the condition of the woman he will follow personally.