Arnold Schwarzenegger went viral on social networks due to a noble action. The remembered film actor as “Terminator”, “Commando” and “Predator” he decided to take over a gap in the track that made transportation difficult on a street in Los Angeles. The video was shared on his personal page and she appeared with his team doing the whole process. How did users in Peru react when they heard the news?

Peruvian fans ask Arnold Schwarzenegger

Although the Peru Comic Con 2023 will bring Antony Starr, other Peruvian fans ask that Arnold Schwarzenegger come to the country after seeing him cover the holes on the track in Los Angeles. The actor and former governor of California went viral after posting the video on his social networks and the comments did not wait.

“Hasta la vista, bump,” commented one fan, referring to his famous line in the “Terminator” tape. “Come to Peru, please!” said another. “Arnold, I need you on the street from my house!” Another person added in the comments of the video.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movies

At the moment, Arnold stays away from the cinema and has not starred in any film again. His last big appearance on the big screen was in “The Expendables 3” in 2014 and “Terminator Genesis” in 2015.

Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in “Predator”, one of his most famous films. Photo: GLR

That last year, Schwarzenegger last appeared on television in a single episode of “Two and a half men.” Later, he did not return to do anything else linked to Hollywood.

