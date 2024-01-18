He renowned actor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently found himself in an unusual situation at an airport in Munich, Germany. He former governor of Californiaa, who was traveling to attend a charity event, was briefly detained by customs authorities for failing to declare a luxury watch from the Audemars Piguet brand.

What happened to Arnold Schwarzenegger?

The Hollywood artist and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was temporarily detained at an airport in Munich, Germany, for a singular reason: not declaring a luxury watch from the prestigious brand Audemars Piguet, valued at a significant sum.

Schwarzenegger—who was heading to Kitzbühel, Austria, for a charity auction—faced the consequences of not having declared this valuable item upon entering the European Union (EU) and had to testify for several hours before the authorities of that country.

Arnold was arrested in Germany. Photo: Bild

What did the authorities say about the actor's arrest?

Thomas Meister, press spokesman for Munich customs, explained that the procedure applies to all travelers entering the EU with products imported from non-member countries.

“Mr. Schwarzenegger did not declare a product imported from non-EU countries to remain in the EU,” Meister said. This situation led the actor to have to pay taxes of $10,613 in order to continue his trip and also suffered difficulties with payment systems.

What is the value of the watch that Arnold Schwarzenegger wore?

The watch in question, an Audemars Piguet, is known for its exceptional price and quality. Although the artist has not revealed its exact value, various media reported that the piece that Arnold was wearing costs $21,000 in the exclusive brand and was part of his private collection.

