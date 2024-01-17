Arnold Schwarzenegger was arrested by German customs officers at Munich airport on Wednesday for failing to declare a valuable and luxurious watch. A customs spokesperson confirmed to the German news agency dpa that the Austrian-born actor and former American politician had been stopped. Criminal proceedings have been initiated against him.
#Arnold #Schwarzenegger #arrested #Munich #airport #customs
TCU authorizes start of audit in state-owned companies
Specialized unit of the Court of Auditors will verify compliance with standards established in the State Law The president of...
Leave a Reply