London (AFP)

Young Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of the England squad for the Euro 2020 finals, which begins next week, due to a thigh injury he suffered in the Austrian friendly, his country’s federation announced Thursday.

Alexander-Arnold was knocked out in the final minutes of England’s 1-0 win after suffering an injury while clearing the ball, and coach Gareth Southgate hinted after the match that it was “not a good sign”.

A statement on the federation’s official website read: “The photo showed Thursday that the 22-year-old will not be able to play in the next tournament, so he withdrew from the England squad to return to his club for rehabilitation.”

He added that Gareth Southgate would not choose a replacement until Sunday’s return to the Riverside Stadium for the warm-up match against Romania.

The “Three Lions” team opens its campaign in the continental championship against Croatia on the 13th of this month in the fourth group competition, before it meets Scotland on the 18th of it and the Czech Republic 4 days later, where all its matches are held at the ancient “Wembley” stadium in the capital, London.

Alexander Arnold lived a difficult period before knowing the final list for his country, especially since he was marginalized throughout the year by Southgate, who left him outside the squad last March during the World Cup 2022 qualifiers, but the distinguished performance he made in the final stages of the season with Liverpool and his contribution to the latter’s obtaining the A qualifying position for the Champions League, prompted Southgate to call him up for the continental finals, before injury ended his dream.

Southgate has several options at right-back, with Reese James, the European champion Chelsea, Kyle Walker, the England champion with Manchester City, and Kieran Trippier, crowned with Atletico Madrid, the Spanish champion.