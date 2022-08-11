Kamminga finished second at the World Championships in Budapest in June and also took silver at the Olympics last year. Olympic champion Adam Peaty will not compete in Italy.

Marrit Steenbergen also placed second in the women’s 100-meter freestyle for the semi-finals. On the opening day of the European Championship long track, she swam to the fastest time in her series in 54.22. Only Charlotte Bonnet from France was faster with 53.92.