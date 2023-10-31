Arnie Hassid, a figure who marked Peruvian fashion in the 90s, returned to the country after decades of absence. However, his return is not just a return home, but rather a man’s attempt to rebuild his life. This model, who once walked on the most important catwalks, was involved in an international drug trafficking network that led him to prison in the Lurigancho prison.

Gisela Valcárcel’s former collaborator served his sentence. Now, after more than a decade and a half, he seeks redemption. Hassid revealed unpublished details about his years behind bars and her future plans. Below, we tell you what he said about it.

What did Arnie Hussid say about his years in prison in Peru?

The model confessed to El Comercio that adapting to prison was a unique experience. “Prison is a jungle, where you just have to survive.” However, he highlighted that the difficult situation allowed him to reflect and change his perspective on life.

“It was very difficult to live there, but in the end I got used to it. I played a lot of sports and also cooked. What I was looking for most was to be active, to have a clear mind”Arnie mentioned. In this regard, the Fourth Criminal Chamber for Inmates in Prison sentenced him to six years in prison for drug trafficking. After serving his sentence, Arnie, by failing to comply with the legal provision, was expelled and had to cross the border with Ecuador on foot.

Arnie Hussid was expelled from Peru in 2009, after serving 6 years in prison. Photo: Latina TV

Likewise, he admitted his regret and indicated that he seeks to learn from the experience. “I am sorry for what I did, but I have been able to understand that everything I went through has led me to be the man I am now,” he confessed.

His future projects include being a better father and husband. Arnie hopes his experience serves as a lesson so others don’t make the same mistakes. “The only thing I can say is that I have already paid my sentence and I have the right to redeem myself,” he concluded, aware that the road ahead will not be easy.