with videoTwo possible explosives were discovered at lunchrooms in Arnhem’s Elderhof shopping center on Thursday morning. The mall is completely closed. The police have great difficulty keeping people away from the shopping center, the area is widely cordoned off with ribbons.



Cleaner Vermeer



8 Jun. 2023

Around 06:30 a.m., a first package was discovered at a catering establishment that seemed to have wires coming out of it. The Defense Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service (EOD) was immediately dispatched to investigate. These are two finds. Both in the same mall. One at Sofram and one at Diner 66, previously arson targets.

Owner Faik Tuncer (36) of eatery Sofram is quite shocked by the suspicious packages for his business. He has seen on camera footage that two boys in black clothing put something down and then ran away again. He bases himself on the camera images of his eatery. He sent the footage to the police. See also Mega-sena: see the dozens drawn this Saturday (19)

Mayor Marcouch, who was quickly on the scene, calls the situation ‘unfortunate’. “This is a serious disturbance of public order. It’s very evil that people do things like this. It disrupts life for everyone who lives and works here.”

According to him, store employees who arrived early at the mall alerted the emergency services. “It was scary for them. The impact is very big.”

Images of the previous arson, in 2020:

The shock is good for Carolien Wiersma, who has had a hairdresser’s shop in the shopping center for 44 years. “I find it all very scary,” she says. “If such a package goes off, it can destroy a lot. I should not think about it. I just saw on television that the entire mall is closed. I’m going to see if I can get to my case.” She has now decided to visit her clients’ homes today for a haircut.

A suspicious package with wires was discovered at the front door of a lunchroom in the Elderveld shopping center in Arnhem. © Roland Heitink

