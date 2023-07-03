Monday, July 3, 2023, 6:43 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Arneva’s office is left without reform. The medical center of the district has not passed the screening in the call for subsidies from the Ministry of Health, as published this Monday by the Official Newspaper of the Generalitat. Orihuela has been excluded, together with ten other municipalities of the Valencian Community, from the aid of the General Directorate of High Technology, Investments and Infrastructure.

The reason why these localities are excluded is, as the Generalitat argues, because they do not have a basic and execution project reported in accordance with the Ministry.

The City Council did not file any administrative appeal against this resolution, unlike, for example, the municipalities of Náquera or Lucena. Against this resolution of the call, which puts an end to the administrative process, they warn, it is only possible to file a contentious-administrative appeal.

The total amount of the subsidies granted amounts to 1,491,505.13 euros, charged to the budget program of the Ministry of Health, where it is expected to invest 567,776.38 euros in this concept in 2023 and 923,728.75 euros next year.

The office was submitted to the call for subsidies by the previous government team, which also had in mind to also make reforms in the La Murada office.