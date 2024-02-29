With videoFeyenoord reached the final of the KNVB Cup on Thursday, but will be left with an unpleasant aftertaste from the victory over FC Groningen. In the final minutes of the match, Calvin Stengs left the field on a stretcher. Trainer Arne Slot fears a serious knee injury for the midfielder and winger. “It's terrible to see.”
Sports editorial
Latest update:
00:15
