Lutsharel Geertruida thought that the match against PSV had been his farewell to De Kuip, but after a hectic week he is still a Feyenoorder. Arne Slot understands that the player has to deal with a blow, but saw an eager Geertruida on the training field and pits him against Fortuna Sittard.

Arne Slot told it with a smile. Only Patrik Walemark was missing on the training field in the run-up to Fortuna Sittard, the rest of the selection was fit. Although the trainer quickly added that striker Ayase Ueda and defender Gernot Trauner are also training, but still have too little content to start. In the case of Trauner, this is no problem after the turbulent last week, because Lutsharel Geertruida has not been sold and can therefore be used against Fortuna Sittard.

The Rotterdammer was very disappointed and probably still is, but Slot praised the way he dealt with the technical staff and fellow players. ,,When you experience that for the first time”, says Slot, ,,then that is quite something. He was not disappointed with us. That doesn’t mean he isn’t, but we didn’t notice it on the training field.”

Lutsharel Geertruida’s dream transfer seemed to be done, but suddenly collapsed on Wednesday to the player’s disappointment when RB Leipzig decided against the arrival of the Feyenoord defender.

Marcus Pedersen was not either, but the Norwegian's days seem numbered. Now that Bart Nieuwkoop has joined Slot suddenly has four options on the right-hand side in the back and that is quite spacious for Feyenoord standards. "Maybe something will happen there," says Slot. Torino is fishing for the Norwegian international and it is expected that if the Italians deposit about seven million there will be a deal. Whether Nieuwkoop will play on Sunday is a question that Slot did not want to answer. ,,But he is fit, has played a lot at Union", says Slot.

Also against Feyenoord, an exhibition game in which Nieuwkoop made a good impression on Slot and his assistants, just like last season. The player who previously left De Kuip on a free transfer will return for two million euros. ,,We played against Union, Hoffenheim and Club Brugge against teams with five players in the back”, says Slot. “I was initially disappointed with that. With Villareal, Benfica and PSV we still got teams that tried to put full pressure on us.

‘Fanatical Feyenoord’

,,Then you play under the highest resistance. Fortuna Sittard also sometimes pushed ahead in preparation, but we don’t know what they will do in De Kuip on Sunday. They may sag a bit more and against that style of play we have hardly played this pre-season. Anyway, people can expect a fanatic Feyenoord again.

,,Then you play under the highest resistance. Fortuna Sittard also sometimes pushed ahead in preparation, but we don't know what they will do in De Kuip on Sunday. They may sag a bit more and against that style of play we have hardly played this pre-season. Anyway, people can expect a fanatic Feyenoord again.

,,The physical values ​​against PSV were very good. Yes, higher than that competition match in De Kuip against Ajax last season. But it is also the case that if an opponent gets the same values, we couldn't play carefully. That has to improve. But physically we are fine, although Santiago Giménez and Calvin Stengs had to leave after an hour on Friday because they are not that far yet. We are a week further, so that has improved."

Ueda has his work permit. Arne Slot

Ayase Ueda said at his press presentation that he could also handle other positions in the front. The Japanese is an expensive purchase, in the long term he must of course be on the field as much as possible, but in Santiago Giménez he has a formidable competitor.

,,Ueda has his work permit, but at Cercle he played very little in the preparation. So first that has to improve and we got him as a striker. But in the long term it could be that he Giménez will be on the field together. After all, Danilo and Giménez did that last season too.”

Expectations tempered

After the defeat against PSV, the high expectations may have been tempered in and around De Kuip. But Feyenoord has the selection to play a significant role, Slot also thinks. Especially if Luka Ivanusec also comes. The Croatian would come after Dinamo Zagreb’s matches against AEK Athens, although the match was postponed this week due to supporters’ riots.

And anyone who has followed the transfer soap around Geertruida knows that everything can take a separate turn in football. ,,We assumed that Geertruida would leave. We were already ahead of that by reaching Nieuwkoop. On Wednesday, before training, I asked him how things were going. Then I partly did and partly did not put him in the basic team for the match against Fortuna Sittard.



See also Oscar Pistorius case: Judiciary examines parole

“In the end it didn’t happen. Do I regret that? Personally, as a trainer you naturally want to keep the best players on board, I am honest about that. But I understand that it feels very different for the player. He wanted to make a transfer and at the last minute it didn’t happen.

,,According to the reading we received because a central defender from Leipzig sustained a serious injury and a left-footed player had to be chosen. That’s what we’ve heard. Whether he can still leave for a club that has deposited enough this month? That is possible, but that applies to every Feyenoord player, right?”

