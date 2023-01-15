It is now an open secret that Arne Slot regularly contacts Jerdy Schouten. And it is also clear that the Feyenoord coach would like to bring the Bologna midfielder to De Kuip. Schouten himself has never made it a secret that, as second cousin of the legendary Henk Schouten, he would like to play in Feyenoord’s shirt. However, Bologna does not want to rent out the 26-year-old player under any circumstances, according to well-entered sources.

A sale of the player is also not obvious, unless the correct amount is put on the table, of course. In Schouten’s case, that would be somewhere between eight and ten million and that seems unfeasible for Feyenoord. Slot denied having any contact with Schouten, who previously played at ADO, Telstar and Excelsior. ,,But he is playing for Bologna at the moment, so it is extremely inappropriate to say anything about him until the player is ours. I can tell you he isn’t.”