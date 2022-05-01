A group of Feyenoord supporters recently started a crowdfunding campaign to keep Cyriel Dessers in the Kuip longer, and that idea may appeal to trainer Arne Slot.

Dessers, rented from Racing Genk. is having an excellent season, especially in Europe, but the question is whether Feyenoord can – and will – pay his transfer fee of roughly four million euros.

,,It’s very nice of course such an initiative”, said Slot. ,,It says everything about the involvement of the supporters of this club, and at the same time it says everything about what Cyriel has enforced with his game so far. Legally and technically it seems impossible to actually realize such a construction, but the gesture is very nice. I therefore hope that it inspires others, people with a lot of money, to help Feyenoord.”

It is generally known that the Rotterdam club needs the help of lenders to be able to strengthen the selection next season. Possibly with Dessers, but also with other investments in the player group. ,,It would be very nice if this initiative by the supporters was an impetus for more," said Slot. The trainer would love to continue in de Kuip, but hopes that he will receive the means to continue the current success.

Earlier, Slot at ESPN reacted to the idea of ​​the fans: ,,I haven’t pulled my wallet yet, although I am very satisfied with Cyriel. But I am very satisfied with a lot of players, so Feyenoord would do well to also look at other contracts, haha.”