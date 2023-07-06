Arne Slot knows that Feyenoord still needs players to be able to start the competition at full strength. But the head is off in the season that the team from Rotterdam defend the title.

The first official Feyenoord field training was one where Arne Slot had many players on the field who normally will not play a significant role next season. The internationals of the team from Rotterdam will not join until the weekend, but of course the national champion also had to kick off this summer.

Slot had players like Marcus Pedersen, Danilo, Igor Paixao, Timon Wellenreuther and Thomas van den Belt on the field. Ramiz Zerrouki will arrive on Monday, the Gambian promise Yankuba Minteh was also there earlier in the week. Furthermore, Slot and general and technical director Dennis te Kloese continue to search for acquisitions. Where are the bangers? was one of the questions for Slot?

,,We have already brought in three players", says Slot. ,,But you don't have to expect the situation that took place at Ajax about five or six years ago. There, all brakes were released in terms of salary management and transfer fees. That was because the financial situation there was completely in order, there were hundreds of millions in the bank. That is different with us, we pursue a prudent policy."

And that policy should produce a new winger these days. The replacement for Oussama Idrissi, who could possibly also come into the picture if Sevilla decides to sell or rent him out. But Slot prefers to have certainty faster. “We are really looking forward to that,” he says.

Sebastian Szymanski

And now the club is also looking at a number ten. Sebastian Szymanski remains option number one for that position, but the Pole is not there yet. ,,That is not necessary because the internationals only come in the weekend”, says Slot. But Szymanski would prefer to leave Russia permanently. That could mean selling it. But then the problem arises that doing business with Russian companies – you can count clubs among them – is not the intention. Although PSV did manage to buy Guus Til from Spartak Moscow a year ago.

In the case of Szymanski, Feyenoord would have to negotiate with Dinamo Moscow. You can find something about that. At the time, Feyenoord thought PSV's choice to buy Til from Russia was strange and, moreover, the club felt a great deal of sympathy with the people of Shakthar Donetsk during last season. The Ukrainians told horrific stories and players and the staff of Feyenoord said they became emotional in the Europa League encounters.



But whether we should always be the best boy in the class, you can also find something about that Arne Slot

,,Szymanski could come to the same arrangement as last season, but the player must also want that”, says Slot. “If we want to buy him, you depend on many parties. It looks like it should turn out to be a permanent transfer. This is not a discussion in the Dutch media because it also happened to Til last year. So that won’t be much of a problem. However? Would I find it a problem? Ethically you can certainly find something about that, that’s true. But whether we should always be the best boy in the class, you can also find something about that. But this is a part in which the club management has to make a choice. I can give my opinion on that, but I don’t have the final decision.”

Winger and defender

In any case, Feyenoord is still looking for players. Not so much to a striker, although Pepi was also in the picture with the Rotterdammers. The American chose PSV. ,,Regardless of the names, we are looking at a winger and a defender, but we also keep our eyes open for players in other positions”, says Slot.

Gernot Trauner’s position does not belong to that. However, the Austrian is injured and will rehabilitate externally for at least two weeks. The defender brought the injury from last season. ,,He will not make it to the Cruijff Scale”, says Slot.

