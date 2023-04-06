Trainer Arne Slot of Feyenoord did not really want to talk about the match itself after the defeat against Ajax in the semi-final of the cup tournament (1-2). “Because this has nothing to do with football anymore,” said Slot, referring to the incident in De Kuip after more than an hour of play.

“Of course you absolutely do not want to see things like that on a football field and certainly not at the club where you are a trainer,” Slot said afterwards in front of the camera of ESPN. “It has nothing to do with football.”

"When the Ajax players warmed up, I also saw that all kinds of things were being thrown. At that time it was mainly limited to cups of beer. That is not acceptable either. At a certain point you see Davy Klaassen walking with blood on his head and then you don't have the idea that it comes from a push. That is of course terrible."

The reason for the incident was an altercation between Orkun Kökcü and Dusan Tadic, the captains of Feyenoord and Ajax. According to Slot, things like that don’t help. “When supporters see that there is a commotion on the field, you notice a lot of noise. Then you also feel those frustrations in the stands. So we should stay away from that. That does not help to calm things down in the stands.”

Orkun Kökcu and Dusan Tadic. © Pro Shots / Kay Int Veen



This evening is therefore a blot on Feyenoord’s successful season so far. “It gives a kind of blanket of negativity. The boys didn’t deserve that. This clearly didn’t help us win the game either. The last half hour there was also a very strange atmosphere. A ‘normal’ last half hour would have helped us more.”

