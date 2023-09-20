Ivanusec had to leave the field on a stretcher just before the end. The attacker, who makes a good impression at Feyenoord, suffered a broken ankle shortly before. “I don’t know exactly how serious it is, but if it gets serious right away, I don’t have the idea that he can play on Sunday,” says Slot at RTL7. “That will be a problem,” Slot adds, referring to his anklets.
Ivanusec formed the attack against Celtic together with Yankuba Minteh and Igor Paixão. Santiago Giménez will be back in the starting lineup on Sunday against Ajax. He is suspended from the Champions League. Ivanusec came over from Dinamo Zagreb at the end of August and signed a contract in Rotterdam until mid-2028. Last Saturday he scored his first Premier League goal in the match against SC Heerenveen (6-1 win).
