Ivanusec had to leave the field on a stretcher just before the end. The attacker, who makes a good impression at Feyenoord, suffered a broken ankle shortly before. “I don’t know exactly how serious it is, but if it gets serious right away, I don’t have the idea that he can play on Sunday,” says Slot at RTL7. “That will be a problem,” Slot adds, referring to his anklets.