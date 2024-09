Liverpool coach Arne Slot :

Lots of Guardiola and a little Klopp

Von Arthur Renard 01.09.2024, 13:54 Reading time: 6 min.

“I want to win a game the week before it is played by communicating the training, the team meeting and the tactics to the players as perfectly as possible”: Arne SlotEPA

Arne Slot, the new coach of Liverpool FC, is following the example of the big names in the industry. He knows how to play exciting football – and describes himself as a “control freak”.