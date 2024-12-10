The English team, which visits Girona this Tuesday, has given continuity and improved the style of the German myth with a coach who was received with suspicion at Anfield





At the beginning of the year, the day Jurgen Klopp announced his desire to close in June almost a decade of stay in Anfieldnumerous fans raised their hands to their heads. Doubts about whether the replacement could be up to the task…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only