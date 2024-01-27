interviewAfter the cup win over PSV, Feyenoord wants to gain an even firmer grip on place 2 in the Premier League on Sunday. Direct competitor FC Twente can count on a fully prepared Feyenoord in De Kuip, the trademark of Arne Slot. The 45-year-old Feyenoord trainer gives an insight into his working method. “Remarkably, I can sleep better after a defeat than after a victory.”