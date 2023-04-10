Slot was especially disappointed at the start of the first half and second half, in which he did not see the right energy in his players. ,,They heard at halftime that I was not satisfied with the first fifteen to twenty minutes, in which we did not have the right energy and RKC had some chances. I also didn’t like the first fifteen minutes after the break. Only after the 4-0 did it become a bit as I would like to see it”, said Slot, who saw that his striker Santiago Giménez (21) was involved in four goals.

“It is certainly the case that we are increasingly able to take advantage of our opportunities and that is also due to him. Unfortunately, that didn’t work against Ajax last Wednesday, but Santiago was also dangerous a few times then. It is already special that he plays here. I don’t think many people know that you can earn much better in Mexico than here in the Netherlands. It cannot be ruled out that great clubs will come for him in the summer and then it is up to him to see what is the best continuation in his career for him, but he is still young.