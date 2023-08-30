In an episode of “ZDF Magazin Royale”, Jan Böhmermann accused the former BSI President of having connections to the Russian secret service. Arne Schönbohm then lost his post. Now he wants compensation.

Dhe former head of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Arne Schönbohm, is demanding financial compensation of 100,000 euros from ZDF because of a statement by Jan Böhmermann in the satirical program “ZDF Magazin Royale”. At the request of the German Press Agency, the public broadcaster in Mainz confirmed on Wednesday that a corresponding letter from a lawyer was available: “The submission of a cease-and-desist declaration and monetary compensation in the said amount is required. ZDF rejected the claims today.”

The magazine “Bunte” had first reported on the demand. Schönbohm’s lawyer, Markus Hennig, informed dpa that the letter had been sent to ZDF last week with a request for injunctive relief and a claim for compensation of 100,000 euros. Among other things, it is demanded that it should no longer be claimed that his client was knowingly in contact with intelligence services in Russia or other countries.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) dismissed Schönbohm as BSI President in November 2022 after Böhmermann accused him of being too close to an association with alleged contacts to Russian secret services. Schönbohm fought back and is now President of the Federal Academy for Public Administration. When asked by dpa, the Federal Ministry of the Interior did not want to comment on Schönbohm’s current lawyer’s letter to ZDF.