Barring unforeseen events, Marko Arnautovic will return to Bologna tomorrow afternoon from the retreat of the Austrian national team. Barring miracles, the attacker (record man for appearances for his national team) could have to stay out of action for another month. Unfortunate period for the Bologna bomber, who after having carried out all the necessary (and mandatory) visits with his national team, will return to Bologna in the next few hours to begin therapy on his right foot as soon as possible, the one that kept him out due to bone edema 39 days and that on Saturday afternoon in Salerno he received another negative solicitation which will not allow him to play the two matches against Austria forcing him to stop for another month.

The injury

—

His return to Bologna (the club has waited for the exams to close, with the medical staff in constant contact) is therefore expected shortly and the unnatural torsion of the forefoot that occurred on landing 15′ after his entry onto the pitch will be further assessed. after a contrast with Gyomber in Salerno. Arna immediately asked for a replacement and his foot swelled up in the following hours as he took a plane to Vienna to join his national team mates. The initial optimism then gave way to the possibility – precisely – that the player needs another month to be able to return without forcing. The injury to the extensor brevis muscle of the metatarsus shouldn’t have had further consequences but presumably from tomorrow, under the eye of the Bologna medical staff, we will know more. The team will resume on Friday, while Andrea Cambiaso will also be unavailable for the Under 21 team due to a left groin muscle strain.