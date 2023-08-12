Inter continue to work on Marko Arnautovic and today they sent Bologna an 8 million euro offer to buy the Austrian forward. The Saputo club said no, but in Viale della Liberazione they have no intention of raising the white flag. The negotiation goes on and there is the belief that, arriving in double figures, perhaps thanks to easy bonuses, an agreement can also be found because the player is pressing for the rossoblù managers to let him return to the club where he won, as an actor non-protagonist. the treble of 2009-10. The negotiation will probably develop in the next few hours: the goal is to try and give Inzaghi the striker for the start of the championship on Saturday at the San Siro. The other candidates (Taremi, Choupo-Moting, etc.) are resisting, but Arnautovic’s currently seems the hottest.