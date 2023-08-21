Thirteen years after Marko Arnautovic he returned to wearing the Inter shirt. The Austrian striker made his debut for Monza when Inzaghi sent him onto the pitch in the 66th minute and introduced himself to his new (old) fans with an assist for Lautaro. “My emotions were very high, I’m very happy to be back at San Siro and Inter. As soon as I entered, I had a thrill“, Arnautovic told Sport ORF.

“When you come back to such a big club after 13 years and they are interested in you, you are very motivated. I will be motivated throughout the season. I want to be on the pitch as often as possible and we want to get the second star, that’s why we are motivated. In terms of quality, it’s one of the strongest clubs I’ve ever been to.” The Austrian closes by returning to the victory with Monza: “We won 2-0, I’m extremely satisfied with our performance.”