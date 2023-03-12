Thiago Motta preferred him Barrow against Lazio. And he, Marko Arnautovic, didn’t take it well at all. According to TV broadcasters, the Austrian centre-forward vented his anger on the way between the bench and the Dall’Ara changing rooms, kicking everything that came within range. After the match, the Bologna coach said: “Barrow deserves to play up front and play the game he did with the whole team. Today he couldn’t see the goal but he has a nice shot, it showed in the second half He gives us a lot and sacrifices himself, he gives depth and helps the group. I’m satisfied with the whole team, the opponent was level, it was a good game. Arnautovic angry? I didn’t see his reaction, you have to ask him. He finds little space because at the moment others deserve to play more than him. There hasn’t been a revolution. Play who deserves, I have chosen the best team to face Lazio also to defend ourselves when it would be needed.”