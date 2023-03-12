The Bologna coach lines up Barrow as starter, the Austrian doesn’t take it well and at the end of the match he vents his anger by kicking some objects
Thiago Motta preferred him Barrow against Lazio. And he, Marko Arnautovic, didn’t take it well at all. According to TV broadcasters, the Austrian centre-forward vented his anger on the way between the bench and the Dall’Ara changing rooms, kicking everything that came within range. After the match, the Bologna coach said: “Barrow deserves to play up front and play the game he did with the whole team. Today he couldn’t see the goal but he has a nice shot, it showed in the second half He gives us a lot and sacrifices himself, he gives depth and helps the group. I’m satisfied with the whole team, the opponent was level, it was a good game. Arnautovic angry? I didn’t see his reaction, you have to ask him. He finds little space because at the moment others deserve to play more than him. There hasn’t been a revolution. Play who deserves, I have chosen the best team to face Lazio also to defend ourselves when it would be needed.”
Arnautovic had also remained on the bench against Turin and the rossoblù coach had already explained how the choice did not depend on “personal and relationship problems” but only on “substantive” reasons.
March 11 – 11.22pm
