The Austrian and the Albanian are struggling. A complicated first half for the two Nerazzurri who were replaced 10′ into the second half. And Inter equalize without them

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

It’s not a definitive failure because the season has just started, but it’s certainly a failed opportunity. Both for Marko Arnautovic and Kristjan Asllani, both starters on the pitch for Real Sociedad in the turnover planned by Simone Inzaghi. An excessive turnover, it should be underlined, because he ended up unbalancing the team and did not help the Austrian and the Albanian. Both had a difficult task, that of replacing two of the best in the derby (Thuram and the injured Calhanoglu), and the team’s approach to the match did not support them, but there is no doubt that they now have to wait for an appeal test to forget the night of San Sebastian.

Let's start with Arnautovic, the one of the two who has more international experience and from whom Inzaghi expected more danger. The numbers of the former Bologna player are merciless: 55 minutes played, 5 right passes, 4 wrong, 2 banks, 2 crosses, 1 shot off target, only 1 duel won out of 7, 4 balls recovered and 9 lost. The team constantly struggling against the higher pace of the Spaniards did not help him, but Marko was almost never able to raise it or attack the depth. The understanding with Lautaro needs to be built: the two looked for each other and found very little. The Arnautovic seen in the two years in Bologna (24 goals overall) was another player. Clearly the stage was different, but Marko is someone whose legs don't shake at international level having already played 110 matches for Austria. This time he hit the fence. When Thuram came in for him, the difference between the two seemed abyssal: the Frenchman put his opponents in crisis with his ideas and even scored, offside. There is a lot of difference between the two at the moment. Impossible to deny it.

And then there's Asllani, who also remained on the pitch for 55 minutes. The task of not making the absence of the injured Calhanoglu felt was thankless because the Turk is the technical leader of the team, the player everyone relies on knowing his ability in long balls and field changes. Of course Kristjan wasn't helped by the yellow card after 13′ for a naive foul. In the middle of the field like this he almost always chased, with a slower pace different from that of his wild opponents. His game was "made up" of 24 right passes and 3 wrong ones, 5 turnovers and one steal, 2 duels won out of 3. He wasn't a guide, even if it was perhaps difficult to ask him to do so given that last year he started a few times and the fiery stage of the Reale Arena was not ideal for a 21 year old boy. However, Inzaghi was expecting a signal that did not arrive and for this reason he replaced him by entrusting the role of director to Mkhitaryan before switching to 3-4-1-2 for the attack that produced Lautaro's equalizer.