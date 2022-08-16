Miha’s team wants to raise the bar this year. Arriving in the summer, Ferguson can be a good bet: 26 goals in the last two seasons

United for Mihajlovic. Bologna starts the championship again without two important pivots of the last year, Hickey and Theate, but with the historic block, the usual three-man defense and the unchanged esteem towards their coach. The rossoblùs have replaced a Scot from Glasgow with one from Hamilton, half an hour’s drive further south: Lewis Ferguson is the prized piece of the summer market, taken from Aberdeen for 3.5 million and ready to make his mark.

The CV looks promising: last year he scored 16 goals, including 4 in the Conference League, and also made his debut in the national team. Cambiaso, on the other hand, took over from Hickey on the left wing. The Greek Lykogiannis and the redemption of Aebischer are the other purchases, to which is added Matteo Angeli from Imolese, 19-year-old defensive center. Formation: 3-4-2-1 with Skorupski between the posts, Medel in the middle and Soumaoro-Bonifazi as “arms”. On the wings De Silvestri and Cambiaso (or Lykogiannis), while in the middle they should play Dominguez, Soriano and Schouten (Ferguson will start from behind). Arnautovic’s shoulder should be Barrow, with Orsolini and Sansone as jokers. See also TCR Europe | Seven events in the 2022 calendar, Monza confirmed

who to take – Arnautovic takes penalties and free kicks. Market permitting, that’s a big yes. It could be Schouten’s year, looking for continuity after the 17 games he played last year, while Cambiaso will race at the full range. One goal and 4 assists in 2021/22.

who to avoid – Soriano comes from a bad year, 4 assists and no goals. Reconfirming it is difficult. Medel is always the same instead, garra and quantity, but from the center he is not very convincing (several cards, then). Aebischer starts from reserve. He remains a player from numerous leagues.

the bets – Lykogiannis does not start as a starter, but the variable punishment intrigues (4 career goals from set pieces). He also teases Kasius, a full-fledged Dutch winger. Last, but perhaps most intriguing, Scotsman Lewis Ferguson, 26 goals for Aberdeen in the past two years. Mezzala who knows how to score.

typical training (3-4-2-1) – Skorupski, Soumaoro, Medel, Bonifazi; De Silvestri, Dominguez, Schouten, Cambiaso; Soriano, Barrow; Arnautovic See also Manuel Rincón sends a strong message to the truck driver

punishments – Orsolini, Arnautovic, Lykogiannis

