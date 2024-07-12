Bernard Arnault distributes one billion euros to his children: the highest dividend ever

Bernard Arnault never misses a beat. Yes, because in addition to taking everything that passes under his nose, the LVMH magnate has just split a maxi-coupon of one billion euros together with his five children. The highest remuneration ever distributed in the last 15 years (if not ever), and it is the record dividend that the Arnaults have received from the family company, Financier Agache.



The private holding company, not listed on the stock exchange, is the safe where the assets flow together profits of some of the world’s most prestigious luxury brands, all brought together under the umbrella of the listed group LVMH: Dior, Bulgari, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Loro Piana, Tiffany, Dom Pérignon, Moët & Chandon and many others.

Although this is the richest distribution of liquidity in the last 15 years for the Arnault family, this “waterfall of money” is only a small fraction of their “bank account”, which is quite distinct from the value of the stock holdings that define their position in the wealth rankings. In fact, as reported by Corriere della Sera, the stock holdings are only theoretically available (they would have to be sold), while the “bank account” represents the profits that Financiere Agache can distribute to the family at any time. Net of the billion just distributed, thisThis reserve amounts to 15.5 billion euros according to the 2023 budget.

The luxury giant

Financier Agache, through Christian Dior, owns 42% of LVMHwith the Arnault family holding a total of 48% of the shares and over 60% of the voting rights. In 2022, the family governance was reorganized with the creation of Agache Commandité, a limited partnership owned equally by the children Delphine, Antoine, Alexandre, Frédéric and Jean. The net result of Financiere Agache in 2023, from which the billion euros was taken, was 2.55 billion, mainly from dividends from Dior and LVMH. This surplus feeds an available reserve that today amounts to 15.5 billion euros.

In the limited partnership, only brothers can be partners and they cannot sell their shares until 2052 while Bernard Arnault, the founder, maintains control as director with unlimited powers until the age of 95.