Classification leader Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) finished in the peloton and remains in possession of the pink jersey. The Spaniard took over the lead on Tuesday from Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix). The Dutchman did not sprint in stage six.

Few riders felt like setting up an early break on their way from Palmi to Scalea. In the end it was the Italian Diego Rosa (EOLO-Kometa) who started a solo tour. Rosa took a maximum lead of about four minutes, but no one doubted: a bunch sprint would come after 192 kilometers along the coast in Calabria.

That screenplay also came true. Rosa was caught at 28 kilometers from the finish, after which the preparation for the bunch sprint could begin. Despite the long preparation, it turned out to be a chaotic sprint. Gaviria nearly knocked down Bol and a DSM teammate due to an unexpected move. The trio barely managed to get up, but were clearly not happy with the incident.

Cavendish was the first to start the sprint, but the finish was a bit too far for the Briton, winner of the first bunch sprint on Sunday. Ewan and Démare went on and on. At the finish, the difference between victory and second place was extremely small: after a photo finish, Démare turned out to be just faster than Ewan and the 30-year-old Frenchman recorded his second stage win in a row in the Tour of Italy. He also remains the leader in the points classification.