Arnaud Démare has won the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia. The Frenchman of Groupama-FDJ, yesterday also the best in stage five and therefore wearing the purple points jersey, was slightly faster than the Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) in a millimeter sprint. Cees Bol (Team DSM) nearly fell due to a strange maneuver by Colombian Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates).
Classification leader Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) finished in the peloton and remains in possession of the pink jersey. The Spaniard took over the lead on Tuesday from Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix). The Dutchman did not sprint in stage six.
Few riders felt like setting up an early break on their way from Palmi to Scalea. In the end it was the Italian Diego Rosa (EOLO-Kometa) who started a solo tour. Rosa took a maximum lead of about four minutes, but no one doubted: a bunch sprint would come after 192 kilometers along the coast in Calabria.
That screenplay also came true. Rosa was caught at 28 kilometers from the finish, after which the preparation for the bunch sprint could begin. Despite the long preparation, it turned out to be a chaotic sprint. Gaviria nearly knocked down Bol and a DSM teammate due to an unexpected move. The trio barely managed to get up, but were clearly not happy with the incident.
Cavendish was the first to start the sprint, but the finish was a bit too far for the Briton, winner of the first bunch sprint on Sunday. Ewan and Démare went on and on. At the finish, the difference between victory and second place was extremely small: after a photo finish, Démare turned out to be just faster than Ewan and the 30-year-old Frenchman recorded his second stage win in a row in the Tour of Italy. He also remains the leader in the points classification.
In the general classification, López has a lead of 38 seconds on the German Lennard Kämna (Bora-hansgrohe), who took one second bonus on the way. Wilco Kelderman, teammate of Kämna, is the best Dutchman in sixth place. He is 1’51 behind leader López.
Friday follows a tough ride from Diamante to Potenza. Numerous climbs await the riders, with one of the first category halfway through the stage.
