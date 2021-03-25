In the absence of the first team, good is the quarry. And if anyone is in good health and is showing it this course is that of the Girona. Francisco’s pulse is not trembling when it comes to giving the alternative to players from the rojiblanco subsidiary and, in addition, they are responding perfectly. Ibrahima Kebe and Ramón Terrats They are the current mirror of the Girona quarry because, despite having a subsidiary file, they are considered first team players. But there is one more who is trying to stick his head out of professional football and wants to finish breaking down the door: Arnau Martínez.

The young defender is one of the homegrown players who has also dazzled Francisco. Arnau Martínez (April 25, 2003) is a youth and this season it is becoming common to see him train with the first team. But not only that, also play. This season He has played four games (247 minutes), all in the Copa del Rey, and this Sunday he has a great opportunity to make his debut in the League. Given the losses due to suspension by Bernardo Espinosa and Santi Bueno, he is one of the best placed to occupy the center-back position. Despite being only 17 years old, Arnau Martínez has shown that he is capable of competing in the Second Division. This season he has been cited in 14 league duels and Francisco makes it clear that he has him on his mind.

The coach has placed him on more than one occasion in the left-back position, but he is central. Against Albacete he would occupy his natural position because is applying to train with Juanpe Ramírez in the axis of the rear. “I can play in many positions, so I am there to help wherever. As a winger I like to play and as a center back I have done it all my life. I feel good in both places“, a few days ago an Arnau Martínez commented that He came to Girona as a cadet from L’Hospitalet and you are ready to continue taking steps forward in your career. This Sunday he can give a very important one if he finally manages to debut in Second.