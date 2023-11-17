The best news of the week in Cartagena is seeing Arnau Solá dressed in shorts. The left-handed back has already partially completed a couple of training sessions with the team, forty days after his significant tear in the femoral biceps of his left leg, during the match on October 8 against Racing de Ferrol. He already has a sports discharge and the competitive one will be at the discretion of the medical and technical staff and the feelings of the footballer himself.

During this recovery process, Francisco Xavier is Arnau Solá’s right-hand man. The physical trainer of the Albinegro team accompanies the side on a daily basis, either in the gym or in one of the three fields of the La Manga Club sports city. What in Ferrol were tears, forty days later are beginning to be smiles. In this change, Francisco Xavier explains to LA TRUTH, the “hunger and predisposition” of the footballer is key.

“What the fans should know,” says this club worker, “is that Arnau is giving his all, he has only rested two or three days and he wants to help the team as soon as possible.” Francisco Xavier speaks in the present tense, since the experience of previous seasons leads him to be “cautious” with the recovery processes. «There are many factors involved. We monitor it, the coaching staff sees it and then there are the player’s own feelings. “We go day by day.”

Arnau Solá was injured in the 41st minute for Racing de Ferrol-Cartagena, just when Juan Carlos Real had just overtaken the team and the full-back, personally, was in a very sweet moment. Above all, by performing successfully in attack, striking from the left.

This player on loan from Almería, who last season played for Real Murcia and previously in the Barcelona youth team, is one of the positive notes for Efesé this season. From the beginning he pleased everyone, with many more minutes than expected and a goal against Zaragoza from long distance. He is 20 years old and this is his debut in professional football.