Francesc Arnau signed for Málaga in search of the minutes he did not have with Barcelona in 2001-02. His first two seasons were spent barely playing because Joaquín Peiró preferred Koke Contreras. Far from being discouraged, he kept pushing to convince the coach without complaining in the press or internally. Just working.

With a reserved character, he was very cordial in short distances and very correct with interviews, where he always measured his words to avoid thick statements. After the departure of Contreras to Betis and Peiró to Murcia, Juande Ramos gave him the title despite having two other fierce competitors: Calatayud and Goitia. On 10-26-2005 he had a memorable performance at the Camp Nou against Barcelona by Giuly, Samuel Eto’o, Puyol, Van Bommel and Ronaldinho. His enormous and varied repertoire of saves despaired of the Barcelona fans who did not see the way to overcome him. Shooting from outside the area, point-blank, hand-to-hand duels… it stopped everything! When the Blaugrana fans were most desperate, the Galician referee Puentes Leira converted a scandalous Ronaldinho pool into a penalty that, this time, the ‘Les Planes d’ Hostoles’ cat could not stop. That day Francesc Arnau made 19 stops!

Unfortunately, Málaga descended and entered into Bankruptcy Law. Arnau continued to show his face and delayed his active retirement until 2010-11, the same time that Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani took over Malaga.

After hanging up his gloves, he entered the Málaga Academy as an assistant to Manel Casanova. There he developed his talent to discover young footballers. Casanova passed away suddenly in 2017 while watching a youth match on the Malaka field.

After training at the base, Arnau became a sports director with the double challenge of building a competitive squad and living with the whims of Abdullah Al Thani, who stopped him in many of his initiatives. He made signings that turned out badly, but also future bets in some cases beneficial to the team, such as renewing En Nesyri and Ontiveros, two unknown homegrown players, until 2020. Malaga transferred them for 12.8 million euros. He always fondly remembered his first signing as soon as he arrived at Malaga, the Uruguayan Chory Castro.

The summer of 2017 was very hard because the sheikh torpedoed almost all of his operations, he did not accept his renewal plan from Fornals and sneaked into Esteban Rolón. That year Málaga fell and Arnau stopped being a Malaguista sports director. Some time later he went to Oviedo.

And at this stage, the news that reached us was that of a conscientious and seemingly calm worker. Even in Malaga there was talk that Sergio Pellicer was a candidate to be his coach if Ziganda did not continue. I was planning the next season. Death, like his teacher, Manel Casanova, surprised him in his youth, at work. Malaga is sad and mourns the death of this Catalan with the soul of an anchovy.