Filmmaker and journalist Arnaldo Jabor died at the age of 81 in the early hours of Tuesday (15) in São Paulo. Jabor had been hospitalized at Hospital Sírio-Libanês since December 2021, when he suffered a cerebrovascular accident (CVA). According to the family, Jabor died due to complications from the stroke.

