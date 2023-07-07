Dead Arnaldo Forlani, the last of the great protagonists of DC

Arnaldo Forlani And died, was 97 years old. Goodbye to the historian secretary dc and ex Prime Minister. Among the first to remember Pier Ferdinando Messwho was his collaborator: “He served politics and he never used it. You have had great satisfactions in your public life and just as much bitterness. She dealt with it all with one deep Christian faith and a great humanity – added Casini – In the coming days there will be time to reflect on his political work: a pro-European, an Atlanticist, he has always vigorously defended the collaboration between the DC and the socialists. And maybe the last of the great protagonists of the Christian Democrats of the First Republic, to which we have to say thank you and goodbye“.

Forlani he was secretary of the DC for four years from 1969 to 1973 and then from 1988 to 1992, when his party was overwhelmed by the Mani Pulite season. He has held numerous government positions in his career: he was Prime Minister from October 1980 to June 1981, and before that he was foreign Ministerfrom the Defence, of state holdings. He was also a long-term deputy, from 1958 to 1994 MEP between 1989 and 1994.

